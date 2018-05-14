No parallel congress in Enugu- Congress comittee

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Congress committee for Enugu State, has dismissed reported claims of a parallel congress in the State. Chairman of the 6-man committee, Dr. Ikechukwu Odigbo told newsmen that his committee conducted a peaceful congress across the 17 local government areas of the State.

While dismissing claims of a parallel congress by the foreign affairs minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, he said the committee adhered strictly to the guidelines for the congress as laid down by the National Working Committee of the party.

He said, “I was sent by the NWC of the APC to help organize the congress here in Enugu State. I’m leading a 6-man delegation.

“I will say that from what happened today, Enugu is a peaceful place unlike what happened in other places where there were skirmishes. There is also high enthusiasm of members. The competition is high and we look forward to a good party base for APC in Enugu State.”

The committee faulted the reported conduct of a parallel congress by the foreign affairs minister, adding that, “I did advise when I met him, there is rule of engagement for any competition and we have to abide by it.

“So, he quite didn’t like it but I told him I cannot do otherwise, i was sent here to conduct the congress and I was given a guideline. Any society that is not ruled by guidelines will lead to chaos.

“As a minister, what I expect him to do, he has the voice that can be heard up there. He should go there and discuss with the authorities if he is not happy about the guidelines. Subsequently, we can improve; remember APC is a new party, and I always say APC is work in progress, we will keep getting better.”