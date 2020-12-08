No one deserves to be killed this way – Tinubu reacts to Nasarawa APC chairman’s death

The national leader of the All Progressive Party (APC), Bola Tinubu has reacted to the death of the Nasarawa State APC Chairman, Philip Shekwo.

Tinubu while commiserating with the Nasarawa State government in a tweet on Tuesday, December 8, expressed disappointment in the gruesome murder of Shekwo.

He described the killing as a callous, wicked and dastardly act.

He wrote, ”I commiserate with Governor Abdullahi and the government of Nasarawa State.

”I hope and pray that security agents will get to the bottom of this horrid killing and bring the perpetrators to book.

”Shekwo’s killing was a callous, wicked and dastardly act. He did not deserve to die the way he did. Indeed, no one deserves to be so killed in such a gruesome manner.

”I pray that Almighty Allah comfort them all. In particular, I pray that Allah stand by the wife and children, and indeed by all those left behind by the deceased.

”May the soul of Mr. Shekwo rest in the bosom of the Lord.”

Daily Times had reported that Police officers have arrested the killer of of the Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Philip Shekwo.

Shekwo was found dead hours after he was abducted by unknown gunmen from his residence on November 21, 2020.