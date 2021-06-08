No Nigeria pilgrim will travel without the Commission – NCPC

Tom Okpe, Abuja

Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC) Rev Yakubu Pam has stated that no Nigerian pilgrim would be allowed to travel out on Christian Pilgrimage without clearance from NCPC.

The NCPC henchman made this disclossure in his office in Abuja on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CTPAN).

He stated that taking pilgrims out of the country without NCPC is illegal and against the Act that established the Commission.

According to him, “it is illegal for people to travel out of the country on pilgrimage without due respect to NCPC proceedings and this attitudes will no longer be accepted by the Commission, hence forth.”

Rev Pam explained that so many Christian Pilgrimage Operators, CPO’s especially through the Lagos Airport have been taking people on pilgrimage without proper licensing and clearance from the Commission, therefore, vowed that his administration would ensure that those caught in the act would be brought to book.

“I have come on board to make sure that there is discipline and to ensure there is no corruption,” he noted.

The Executive Secretary encouraged the Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria to always stand for truth and to discourage abscondment among pilgrims.

“The essence of pilgrimage will be defeated if more concern is given to personal gain. The Commission would give the Christian Pilgrimage Operators one year renewal waiver of their license since pilgrimage exercise had been on hold for over one year due to COVID 19 pandemic.”

Rev Pam further charged the Association to ensure that the composition of their executive members should reflect national interest and not just from one geo-political zone of the country.

Earlier, President of the Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CTPAN) Rev Dr. Israel Kristilere thanked the Executive Secretary for receiving them despite his busy schedule.

He informed the NCPC boss that they were in NCPC to rub minds and seek support on some issues the Association was passing through saying, “we want NCPC to carry us along on issues as it concerns pilgrimage.”

The Newly elected executive members of CPTAN was led on the hisit by the former Chairman, Mrs. Adeola Adekola and other brand new executive members.

Meanwhile, Rev Pam commended publishers in the country on Tuesday in his office, describing them as nation builders, addressing issues that affects citizens of any country.

READ ALSO: Census: NPC commences pre-test exercise in Kogi

He made this commendation during a courtesy visit on him by the publisher of the ‘Exploit Journals’ in his office, Abuja.

Explaining that reading is a process of gathering the thoughts of different writers which addresses issues of national interest to the society, Rev Pam stressed that, “writers give direction and proffers solution to national issues.”

He commended the Exploit Journals for creating a platform that have brought Christian writers together and have also, unified the body of Christ in Nigeria, calling on well-meaning Christians who are financially buoyant to invest in platforms that afford Christians the opportunity to rub minds together and proffer solutions and direction on National issues.

In his earlier remarks, Publisher of the Exploits Journal, Chris Agada explained that the Exploit Journals is a platform for Christian writers to come together and chart a new course on different issues as it concerns the body Christ in Nigeria.

He further explained that they are group of journalists that cut across different denominations with the aim to promote interfaith communication and to foster peace and unity among Christians.