NO missing N3.6m stolen money in Enugu Police Command

The Enugu state Police Command said there was no disappearance of N3.6 million stolen Bank money in Enugu police command as reported in one of the national newspapers.

In a statement signed by the command’s image maker, ASP Ebere Amaraizu stated that the Command actually investigated a case of conspiracy, office breaking and stealing which was reported through a distress call received on June 30, at Nsukka.

According to Amaraizu, about 0400hrs, the operatives of the command received a distress call from the manager of a new generation bank located at University Road Nsukka, Enugu stating that hoodlums are operating in their bank and have damaged their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and have stolen some money.

“Through the quick intervention of the operatives of the command, one of the suspects identified as one peter Nkem Alumona was promptly arrested and the sum of Three million, Six Hundred and Fifty six thousand Naira was recovered from him alongside other items which includes a wooden ladder, one long Rope and a purse that contained two ATM Cards.

“Ensuing that investigations into the incident, revealed the suspect was with other members of the gang who had earlier escaped with their loot following alarm raised and before the arrival of the security operatives.

“That the recovered amount of money being the sum of three million, six hundred and fifty six thousand naira only was released on bond to the bank.

Continuing, Amaraizu stated that the arrested suspect Peter Nkem Alumona was charged to court after a prima facia case was established against him, while efforts are still on to track down other fleeing members of the gang as well as recovering of their loots for the law to take its cause.

“To this end, the command however view the said report as not only malicious but false and misleading as well as a calculated attempt to bring the hard earned positive image of the command in crime prevention to ridicule and disrepute.

“While advising reporters to toe the line of objective reportage anchored on investigative journalism rather than dwelling on concocted stories aimed at scoring cheap goal as the command will not hesitate to take necessary legal action against such person or group of persons.