No mask, no service, FCT minister tells worship centres

By Ukpono Ukpong

As part of measures to further curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic within the territory, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, has issued fresh guidelines regulating congregations, workplace and market places.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Bello disclosed that the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols have been activated in the territory as teams would be out on the streets to ensure compliance.

Bello said that “No mask, no entry, no service. All office and business premises must have a hand washing station with running water and soap or hand sanitizer.

“Employees who are feeling unwell or have COVID-19 symptoms should notify their supervisor immediately or stay at home and seek medical attention to confirm diagnosis by doing a COVD-19-test.

“While the above guidelines regulate formal workplace and business environment, the holiday season demands that we also place special emphasis on market places, places of worship and entertainment as well as recreational centres which traditionally attract large gatherings during this period.”

Speaking further, he revealed that the FCT administration would be working closely with the judiciary through the mobile courts system under existing approved laws.

He said that recorded figures over the last three weeks in FCT have been unacceptably high and there was an urgent need to contain it as much and as fast as possible.

The minister therefore, said that mandatory temperature checks must be carried out on all employees and customers entering office and business premises in the FCT.

Bello said that all staff members, visitors and customers entering workplaces, shops or business premises must wear a face mask that should cover the mouth and nose.

He therefore, directed the Abuja Market Management Limited and the various market associations to work together to carry out sensitisation activities and ensure compliance of all extant health protocols.

Bello, who said that all extant regulations issued as conditions for reopening of places of worship on June 4 still subsists, urged heads of various congregations to ensure compliance.

Similarly, the minister said that all extant regulations guiding the operations of entertainment and recreational centres still subsists and enjoined operators of such centres to ensure strict compliance.

“Public transportation facilities such as buses taxis and tricycles must also obey all already established protocols.

The FCT administration is determined to curb the spread of COVID-19 and will therefore, ensure rigorous enforcement.

“COVID-19 is real and has not in any way lost its potency and capacity to make you very sick.

As we celebrate therefore, please let us do so in safety and good health,” Bello added.

On his part, the Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, Mr. Ikharo Attah, said that teams would go round to offices premises, business environment to ensure compliance.

Attah said the team would start with intensive advocacy by talking to people, adding that “but if they refuse to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, we will enforce compliant.”