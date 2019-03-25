No man’s interest is bigger than Rivers, says Wike

Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

The Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that no one man’s interest is bigger than the state, declaring that all leaders must work together to move the state forward.

Governor Wike made the declaration during a solidarity visit by the former African Action Congress (AAC) deputy governorship candidate, Chief Akpo Bomba Yeeh, at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said history would be kind to the former AAC deputy governorship candidate for placing Rivers interest above personal considerations.

The governor received the former AAC deputy governorship candidate alongside the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, state PDP Chairman, Chief Felix Obuah, former Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Senator-elect Barry Mpigi and other leaders of state.

Wike said that “history will be on your side. You have shown that the interest of the state is above personal consideration. God will not only protect you, He will reward you for this decision.

“Rivers state is the only state we have. Everyone must work together to move this state forward. It is important to take this state to greater heights. It is not everyone that can take this kind of decision. It requires maturity to take this kind of decision.”

According to the governor, all leaders in the state, irrespective of their political affiliations must work in unity to develop the state, adding that “all of us must work together in order to forge ahead. No one man’s interest is bigger than that of the state.”

He welcomed the former deputy governorship candidate into the PDP, noting that he would be part of the group to consolidate the development of the state.

Speaking on the development, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus described the defection as a welcome development, which would help Rivers state move forward.

He said: “This is a welcome development. This is what a normal situation is supposed to be. The people will see the reason why we must work together. This is an uncommon decision. You have taken a wise decision because you have the interest of the people at heart.”

Prince Secondus called on INEC to bring the Rivers election to a logical conclusion, so that the people can continue with their lives.

He called on the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and followers “to see reason why they should stop destabilizing the state and causing confusion.”

Earlier, the former AAC deputy governorship candidate, Chief Akpo Bomba Yeeh, said the state developed by her founding fathers should be sustained by the efforts of all patriots.

He said: “Today, I am in your midst to declare my defection to the PDP. Governor Wike is a man of vision. He is a man of compassion. It is his compassion that endears him to the people of Rivers State. I choose to identify with him to move the state forward.”