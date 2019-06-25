…Says he receives N750, 000 monthly

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has debunked rumour of lawmakers in the National Assembly receiving jumbo pay.

He went ahead to reveal that as a Senator, he receive a monthly salary of N750,000 like other senators.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday while playing host to members of the Senators’ Forum that paid him courtesy visit in his office.

Lawan said: “What I want to emphasise here is that I never believed that that there is anything called jumbo pay to the National Assembly.

“The National Assembly members both the Senate and the House receive what is their salaries and I receive N750, 000 as my salary. But, I need to function as a senator, my office needs to be properly funded,” he said.

The Senate President said the ninth National Assembly will be as open as possible in running of its affairs.

“National Assembly is going to be open to the public. I believe that the National Assembly should have everything open, let Nigerians Know what we are doing.

“I believe that Nigerians need to understand this. We need to continually engage with Nigerians and I will also argue that we continue to explain to Nigerians. They deserve to know how their resources are being utilised.

“I believe that the National Assembly needs proper funding because the legislature is so critical in any national development,’’ said Lawan.

He promised rancour free Senate under his leadership and assured his colleagues that all senators will be adequately involved in the internal workings of the red chamber without political party separation.

He stated that “I have witnessed how rancour undermined national development. I also witnessed a very peaceful and cordial relationship that at the end of the day produce the kind of outcomes that Nigerian desire.

“So we are here to follow the part of peace, but we are going to be very serious and systematic in our oversight.

“A minister or head of organisation that is expected to function must function,” he said.

He as well promised Nigerians of a return to the January to December budget cycle, stressing that senators in the ninth Senate will work together to achieve this for the betterment of the nation’s economy

“We know the challenges and we will work hard to ensure that we get the solution.

“This Senate is determined to ensure for example we pass the budget in three months and we believe this is achievable and doable. All we require is for the executive to provide the appropriation bill in good time, may be at the end of September or early week of September.

“The National Assembly will sit to ensure that there is defence of the budget by the MDAs and before we leave for Christmas, we will ensure that the budget is passed, so that we go back the January to December budget cycle,’’ he said.