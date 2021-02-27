No Hajj seats have been allocated to Nigeria -NAHCON

By Kamarudeen Ogundele

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has denied media reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has allocated 50,000 slots for Hajj 2021/1422AH to Nigeria.

The commission said the information is false, as no notification has been received from the Saudi authority.

A press release by the Head, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, advised intending pilgrims to ignore the report circulating on social media.

NAHCON said, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has neither notified NAHCON of any plans to conduct the 2021 Hajj nor the number of slots allocated to the country.

“When such communication takes place, NAHCON will not hesitate to officially disclose the news and its plans on distribution of slots to respective states.

READ ALSO: NAHCON pledges support to improve Hajj operations

“The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, hence seizes this medium to warn Nigerian intending pilgrims against falling into the hands of fraudsters in the name of Hajj or Umrah registration.

“Please note that, in order to make any deposits in anticipation of 2021 Hajj, intending pilgrims are advised to kindly visit any state Muslim pilgrims’ welfare board or go to NAHCON website for list of licenced Tour Operators.

“Again, until the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia officially informs the world through its official websites or NAHCON on its plans/guidelines/regulations for 2021 Hajj, please ignore any story regarding such.”