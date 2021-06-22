No graduate should be employed without certificate of national service – DG NYSC

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

All Employers of labour in the public and private sector have been warned against employing graduates without demanding for Certificate of National Service.

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the warning yesterday at the opening ceremony of Corps Legal Aid Workshop, yesterday in Abuja.

Speaking further, he advised all employers to present the NYSC certificates of their existing employers to the scheme for authentication.

“Would like to use this medium to remind all employers in the public and private sectors that it is mandatory to demand the Certificate of National Service or Exemption Certificate duly issued by the National Youth Service Corps before offering employment to any holder of Degree or Higher National Diploma.

This is in line with the provisions of Section 12, Sub-Sections 1 and 2 of the NYSC Act.

He urged Legal Officers and Corps Lawyers to redouble efforts at enlightening the general public on the provisions of the NYSC Act.

“This is to elicit greater commitment to the performance of stakeholders’ roles.

“It will also help to curtail infractions such as evasion of service, failure to report within the period indicated in the call-up instrument, abscondment as well as presentation of ineligible persons or fake academic credentials for Mobilization.

“In the same vein, Legal Officers are

expected to step up sensitization of Corps members on the provisions of both the Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws during Orientation Course.”

He, however, expressed confidence that in line with the theme of the Workshop, “Harnessing the Potential of the Corps Lawyers for Improved Legal Aid Services”, the knowledge of all the participants will be further enriched for more diligent performance, including handling of litigations for the Scheme and legal support for the less privileged.