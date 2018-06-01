No going back on reforms, says Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor, Honourable Seriake Dickson on Thursday, reiterated that his administration would not allow the civil service to crumble under his leadership, maintaining that, the current restructuring in the state civil service has come to stay for good.

Governor Dickson, who stated this in an interactive session with political appointees at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, contended that, in spite of calculated attempts through blackmail and propaganda, his administration would not be dissuaded from implementing the reforms.

A press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo, says while urging the political appointees to do more in sensitizing the people on government’s policies and programmes, Honourable Dickson assured that, the reforms were in the overall interest of the state.

According to Governor Dickson, “as instruments of policy delivery, I expect you to translate policy into action from the state to the local government level.”

He lamented the high level of involvement of civil servants in payroll manipulation, grade level racketeering and other sharp practices inherent in the system, assuring that, no effort would be spared in wiping out ghost workers syndrome in the state.

Governor Dickson called on those, who are politicizing the reforms to have a rethink, stressing that, no other political party can win election in the state other than the Peoples Democratic Party.

Commenting on the recent disturbances in the Amassoma community, the Governor promised that all those who were involved in the looting and vandalization of the property belonging to the Niger Delta University would be revealed in due course.

“The preliminary report that I have received is appalling; my duty is to do what is right. We have a big strong family. And like a play, you play your part and take your exit. As the captain of the restoration boat and with you as passengers, I call for more support.

“The journey has been very turbulent. My re-election will go down in history as one of the toughest elections ever held in Nigeria. In spite of their federal might, we showed them local might because we have the capacity to defeat them squarely.”

On his achievements, the Governor emphasized that, he was proud and satisfied with the level of his achievements in the past 6 and half years, noting that, by August this year, the airport project would be completed.