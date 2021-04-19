No Going Back on Strike- JUSUN — Daily Times Nigeria

On Monday, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) began a nationwide strike over the judiciary’s financial autonomy.

Comrade Jimoh, the union’s National Treasurer, who is leading the demonstration, has stated that they will continue to strike and protest until their demands are met.

JUSUN shut down all courts in the country on April 6 in protest of governors’ failure to follow the constitution’s provisions for judicial financial autonomy.

However, after failing to reach an agreement with the governors, JUSUN threatened to add mass protests to the strike on Friday.

While speaking with journalists at the Court of Appeal, where the protest to the National Assembly began, Alonge claimed that the judiciary is faced with a slew of issues, but that once the question of financial autonomy is resolved, the rest will fall into place.

He accused the governors of Ebonyi and Kaduna States of weakening the judiciary in their respective states, threatening that such behavior would no longer be tolerated.