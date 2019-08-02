The federal government has renewed its commitment towards the fight against corruption, saying there is no going back on the war against corruption in the country.

Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Prof. Sadiq Isah-Radda, said this at a one-day forum on anti-corruption held in Kano on Thursday.

“As far as the federal government is concerned, there is no going back on the fight against corruption,’’ he declared, asserting that even though the Buhari administration is facing some challenges, but that would not discourage it from tackling the menace.

“Even though there are challenges or problems, but we will continue with the fight because nobody will come from heaven to do it for us. The most disturbing issue is illicit financial flows where billions and billions are being taken out of the country by crooks.

“Corruption has been as old as the country so much so that it is becoming a way of life. Before now, those who refused to loot were seen as fools. When things become worst, the fight against corruption became a campaign issue in 2015,’’ Isah-Radda said.

He therefore, called on Nigerians, irrespective of their political and religious inclinations to support President Buhari to enable him eliminate corruption in the country for the betterment of the country.

The presidential aide said Nigerians have a duty to contribute their quota toward the development of the country, adding that the federal government cannot do it alone.

Also, he urged state governors to support the federal government in its determination to curb corruption in the country, stressing that there is no way the country can progress if it doesn’t tackle corruption.

He assured that the federal government would continue to support similar efforts of the Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), the organisers of the forum in order to achieve the desired objective, revealing that the presidential committee has done a lot and urged all stakeholders to support the crusade for a better Nigeria.