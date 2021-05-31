No further extension for UMTE registration, says JAMB

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that there will be no general extension of the registration closing date for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry (DE).

The examination body however explains that only those with genuine proof of failed efforts to register before the closing date will be granted an extension.

In a statement, Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Head of Media and Protocol explained that candidates in this category are to “visit any of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board offices (including JAMB owned Professional Test Centres, PTCs) across the nation to complete their registration.”

It regretted that despite the two weeks extension there were still complaints of inability to register due to lateness or non-delivery of NIN verification code; inability to obtain NIN; mismatch or wrong names originally submitted to NIMC (and different from the ones being used for the JAMB registration), among others.

The exam body disclosed further that from the time of the extension, the number of registrants fell drastically until towards the new closing date.

“At the new closing day (29th May 2021), 1,383,420 candidates procured the PIN for registration, while 1,375,694 have completed their registration.

“While very few of such excuses have been found to be genuine, a large number is traceable to fraudsters who are hell-bent on subverting the system and bypassing the well thought-out decision of the Federal Government to make NIN a requirement for JAMB registration,” the board said.

It explained that further extension of the registration period was not feasible due to time constraints within the window available to it on the Annual National Examinations Timetable.

With this new development, JAMB therefore called on prospective candidates to amongst others submit a certified bank draft of N4,000 only in favour of JAMB and obtain a signed duplicate copy from the office;

“Submit the completed form with a recent passport photograph at the same office of collection; collect a copy of the Reading Test;

“Await further directives through the registered phone number and Public Service Announcement through 9pm NTA Network News as soon as screening is completed.

“Anyone who submits another application after having successfully registered during the earlier registration period will have the two attempts disqualified”.