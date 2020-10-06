No FSARS official will be issued firearms henceforth except for violent crimes ― Imohimi

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Imohimi Edgal, says he has embarked on measures towards implementing the directives of the Inspector-General of Police on measures to curb the excess activities of police officers in the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (FSARS), and other tactical units.

Daily Times Nigeria learnt that he had given the directives that henceforth, no personnel of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), will be issued firearms except for guard duties, at the base, and to respond to violent crimes as they occur.

He stated that all FSARS teams on routine patrol had been withdrawn in compliance with the IGP’s directive.

He also revealed that the unit has also planned a training/capacity workshop which would kick off this week in Abuja in collaboration with civilian partners and Non-Governmental Organisations, (NGO’s) aimed at emphasising the tenets of the rule of law and fundamental rights of Nigerians.

He further said no FSARS personnel would henceforth attend to any violent crimes except he was kitted in his approved jacket to guide members of the public, Vanguard reports.

He stated only FSARS operatives have the right to wear a jacket with the inscription ‘FSARS’, saying all other states Special Anti Robbery Squads, (SARS), which are commanded by state commissioners of police, are to wear the inscription SARS without “F.”

Edgal, therefore, called on state commissioners and commanders of tactical units to join hands to ensure the total success of all the directives and reforms regarding FSARS and SARS operations by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu.

He reassured the public that the era of ‘a slap on the wrist or cover-ups’ of any policeman caught involving himself in any matter that would tarnish the image of the force was over.

“Henceforth, maximum disciplinary penalty awaits such policemen,” he stated.