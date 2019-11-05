Prof. Josephine Odey, Dean, Faculty of Education, Federal University of Lafia, has urged physically challenged students of the institution to be studious and not expect to earn free marks.

He gave the advice when Mr Hamza Awe, Senior Special Assistant to Nassarawa Governor Abduallahi Sule on Disability and Social Media, visited him in Lafia on Tuesday.

She said that the physically challenged students could only be positioned for remarkable impact in the wider society if they earned their degrees, based on hard work.

“The university understands your challenges, it is taking steps to ensure that your stay as students is memorable,” she said.

The dean said that the university had directed that all physically challenged students, who applied for accommodation, be allocated bed spaces.

Contributing, Dr Hassan Imam, Dean, Students Affairs of the institution, said that priority would be given to physically challenged students while allocating hostel accommodation.

He said that although, the institution had only about 700 bed spaces, it would first consider the physically challenged students.

“This is a way of encouraging them, the university understands the challenges of this category of students,” he said.

Imam said the university had evolved other measures of making the learning environment conducive for the physically challenged students.

Earlier, Awe said that the Gov. Abdulahi Sule-led government was committed to evolving policies that would give adequate attention to the plight of the physically challenged.

“The current administration is committed to giving us a sense of belonging, this is reason why we are on this advocacy tour of tertiary institutions in the state.

“The essence of the visit is to interface with the students and the university authority, with a view to addressing the challenges faced by the physically challenged students,’’ he said.

