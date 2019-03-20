No evidence to back testimony against Fayose – Obanikoro

Peter Fowoyo

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos has been told that there is no evidence with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to back up the testimony of a prosecution witness, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro against former Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Obanikoro, who was a former minister of state for defence made the disclosure while concluding his testimony in the on-going trial of Fayose over alleged N3.3 billion fraud brought against the erstwhile governor by the anti – graft agency.

While been cross examined by one of the defence lawyers, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) on whether or not he has evidence with EFCC to back up his claims against Fayose, Obanikoro said “I did not provide any evidence to the EFCC to back up my testimony against Fayose.”

Also, an Ecobank staff, Olusegun Omotayo Falae, testified as to how a property situated at No. 44, Plot 1241, Osun Crescent, Maitama, Abuja, worth N200 million was sold to one, Moji Oladeji.

The EFCC had alleged that Fayose acquired the property in the name of the woman said to be his elder sister.

In his testimony, Falae said he was the head of estate support department at Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank) when the transaction occurred.

Narrating what led to the sale of the property, the witness disclosed that as part of the responsibility of the bank, it usually disposes off assets that are in excess of its requirements.

“The bank occasionally disposes of property that are in excess of its requirements and the Osun Crescent property was one of those the bank decided to dispose of after obtaining the requisite approval. One Mrs. Oladeji approached us for the property and we agreed to sell it at N200 million.

The receipt issued for the payment as well as the deed of assignment between the administrator of the estate housing the property and Mrs. Moji Oladeji were later admitted as exhibits by the court.