‘No effort will be spared in stamping out sexual, gender violence’

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta First Lady, Dame Edith Okowa, has pledged that no effort would be spared in completely stamping out sexual and gender-based violence from the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s wife who is the founder of 05 Initiative, disclosed this at Government House, Asaba, during a ceremony of an advocacy programme against sexual and gender- based violence organised by Orange Brigade in partnership with Delta State Government’s Girl Child Empowerment Office.

She advised victims of sexual and gender violence to speak up, and affirmed that the state government has enacted laws to protect the rights of girls, boys and others who may be exposed to abuse.

While commending Orange Brigade for championing the campaign against sexual and gender violence, she called on girls not to see their gender as a barrier to the realization of their dreams.

“Nobody can direct your destiny, you should be serious in your academic activities to actualize your God-given potentials in life.

“In Delta State, we don’t tolerate sexual and gender based violence. There are laws put in place by the state government to prosecute anybody caught perpetrating the criminal act (sexual and gender based violence).

“The state government is working with the police and other relevant security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of the criminal act are brought to book.”

In their separate goodwill messages, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Sir Austin Oghoro and his counterpart in Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs. Kevwe Agas who were inducted into the Orange Brigade, assured that the interest of all especially the girl child, would be protected against any form of abuse in the state.

On her part, the Executive Director, Centre for Creative Arts, Hilda Dokubo said the vision of the international body was to fight discrimination, fear and poverty as well as to empower people with requisite knowledge on how to overcome sexual and gender based violence.