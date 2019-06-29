Annjay Chioma is a young, multi – talented entrepreneur, who at a young age fiercely worked hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian music industry, while also writing for different media houses.

Although, she had given up on Journalism, Annjay has taken her business to the next level; introducing different beauty and fashion brands into the Nigerian market.

From Annjay Hair, to Eyelashes, makeup kits and more; recently, she launched her latest product, Cura Sunglasses which comes in different stylish shapes and sizes in this chat with MUTIAT ALLI, she shares her inspiration, career journey and success story.

Recently, you reprimanded those criticizing Regina Daniels, what’s your take on marriage to older men?

See marriage is a choice and age is just a number. If she decided to marry an Aged man it’s her choice and she is not the first and not gonna be the last.

What about those who married younger boys and ended up divorcing them? What should we say about them? My own opinion is that if you find happiness in marrying an aged man it’s cool, go ahead as long as you are happy.

Some of them criticizing her wished to be in her position and some dey go Dubai go use mouth collect shit for dollars I have read that story several times on Asia blogs. If I like make I marry old man Na my palaver ooo.

What has Annjay been up to?

Annjay has been extremely busy working for the past few years now. I’m a full time Entrepreneur and a singer. I’m into beauty products such as Brazilian virgin human hair, eyelashes, sunglasses and many more.

I have been doing this business for years now and I’m happy doing it although it’s quite challenging in terms of dollar exchange rates, custom duties but we keep going in the business with God on our side.

Seems you took a break from your music career, when next are your fans hearing from you?

I have produced a lot of songs and still doing more. I’m not going to quit music, I’ll keep it flowing because of the passion I have for it. My fans would hear me soon.

Since you ventured into fashion and beauty business, how has it been?

Yeah! It’s been good and challenging but thank God for everything. Fashion and beauty is a part of me and I’m happy whenever see our clients wearing Annjay brands.

This gives me more courage to push and keep pushing. It has not been easy but it’s worth it after all.

Why did you chose beauty and fashion products?

I went into the business because I like it and it’s part of my profession as a singer and a model. I have been doing this business before I went into journalism but not as big as its now.

An Annjay product is international now. We have our clients all over the world. The latest Annjay product is Cura Sunglasses. It is the best of its kind. Cura launched into the Nigerian market few weeks ago.

Are you currently in a relationship?

Yes I’m and not going to talk about it because it’s part of my privacy. I don’t like talking about relationships on papers or flaunting it on social media. Its part of my lifestyle and I like it that way and that doesn’t mean that I don’t love him or proud of him.

What kind of man would settle with when the time comes?

I like God fearing, intelligent, smart, young or older, ugly or handsome. All I need is a hard working person like me and I don’t care about heights. Even if I marry today I won’t publicize it.

What is the best part of your body?

Every parts of my body are the best but I will say my slim stature and sexy eyes balls.

It is not always easy for female Entertainer to rise without been sexually harassed by men, have you experienced that?

No! I have never experienced it because music is all about you. If you have something doing for a living that is generating funds for you, I don’t see why you should be sexually harassed.

It’s those looking for free things that are sexually harassed. Everyone know me as a workaholic. I started working as a journalist and making my own money from advertisement at age 16.

I don’t look for free productions or free song writers. And funny enough, the producers I work with are my big brother’s friend and also family friends.

You were a journalist turned musician, what prompted this, is journalism not paying your bills anymore?

Journalism prepared me for everything I’m today. It pays but the truth is that I have other businesses that I’m doing by the side.

It has been helping my music and paying my bills. I can no longer combine both because my hands were full. So, I stopped working as a journalist.

Many people recognized me as a journalist in the industry. But my passion for journalism is still intact if you ask me.

What should your fans expect from you musically?

They should expect more cool sounds and good music from me.

I’m not done yet but taking my time to do things right musically. I’m not in a rush at all to release unpleasant songs.

You own many businesses, how do you combine it with music?

I have staff members working for me because I can’t do it alone. By grace of God, I have been able to combine both and it worked out.

What is the nature of your business?

Beauty and fashion products.

How affordable are your products?

All our products are affordable. From our Brazilian virgin human hair, Annjay 3D Mink Lashes, Hair shampoo, conditioner, Cura Sun glasses and more, they are affordable.

Anybody can afford it. I want to also use this opportunity to say that we sell top quality products. Quality assurance is guarantee.

What inspires you?

God and my self. My hard work inspires me a lot. I like beauty products too and I can spend my last kobo on it.

As a teenager back then, if I want to buy any beauty product and my money is not complete, I’ll go into installment agreements with them, after payment they hand over my what I paid for to me.

I use quality expensive beauty products on myself and that’s why we sell good things.



Do you have a particular beauty routine?

Yes. I drink water every morning; eat a lot of fruits to keep my skin radiant and beautiful. I also exercise regularly to keep fits.

Who are your best Nigerian designers?

I haven’t worked with any of them in the present and past but that doesn’t mean we not going to work together in the future.

However I look Lanre Da Silva, Zizi Cardow and Mai Atafo. I have international designers whom I wear their clothes, shoes, bags and perfume and haven’t met them personally before.