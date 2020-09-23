No APC directive against us, say Ojudu, others

Senator Babafemi Ojudu and 10 others have said that there was no directive from the National Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC), mandating the Ekiti chapter of the party to constitute a disciplinary committee against them.

Besides Ojudu, Ekiti APC affected members are Oyetunde Ojo, a former governorship aspirant of the party, Dr Wole Oluyede, Ayo Ajibade, Femi Adeleye and Bunmi Ogunleye.

The rest are Akin Akomolafe, Bamigboye Adegoroye, Olusoga Owoeye, Dele Afolabi, Toyin Oluwasola, and Ben Oguntuase.

Mr Sam Oluwalana, Ekiti APC’s Director of Media and Publicity and a member of the committee, had on Sept. 15, said that the party had constituted it to query some members.

He said that it was over alleged violation of NEC directive by the party members.

The 11 aggrieved members noted that the decision of the Ekiti APC to impose disciplinary measures against them and subsequent invitation were clear violation of their fundamental human rights to seek redress in court when aggrieved.

The affected members stated this in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee by their counsel, Chief Ademuyiwa Adeniyi, and a copy made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

The aggrieved APC chieftains explained that they would not be attending the committee’s invitation.

The aggrieved APC members, through their counsel said “it is sub-judice in law with consequences, saying they would not get fair hearing considering comments from members of the committee and leaders of the party.

“The information at the disposal of our clients is contrary to your claim that the National Caretaker Committee of the APC directed the Ekiti chapter to set up Disciplinary committee to try them.

“Sir, looking at the composition of your committee, especially the position of one of your members, the Ekiti APC Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Sam Oluwalana, has already written the report of your committee while addressing newsmen on Tuesday, Sept.,15.

“He went to the extent of calling our clients recalcitrant. You will agree with us that we cannot guarantee the impartiality of your Committee.

“Still on the issue of independence and impartiality of your Committee, our Clients have raised serious objection to the venue of your meeting.

“That the composition of your Committee is against the principles of Nemo Judex in causa Sual, that is, no one is judge in his own cause.

“This is one of the cardinal rules of Natural Justice that no person can judge a case in which they have an interest.

“Mr Paul Omotosho that constituted your Committee and to whom all your findings shall be reported to is a party to Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/446/2020.

Adeniyi, however, said clients were ready for the progress, unity of the APC and genuine reconciliation toward putting an end to the crisis in the party.