No abducted schoolgirl rescued, says Yobe state governor Gaidam faulting army’s claim

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state has faulted the claim that the Nigerian army rescued some of the girls of the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state who were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents on Monday, February 19.

The Governor who visited Dapchi town on Thursday, according to Vanguard, said, contrary to the claim, that no girl has been rescued yet.

Boko Haram terrorists had attacked the girls’ college on Monday, February 19, and abducted many of the girls. While 48 of them were said to have been rescued by the army, another 111 of them were reportedly still missing after the attack.

A statement signed by Abdullahi Bego, the director general, press affairs to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, on Wednesday, February 21, claimed that some of the girls were rescued and were then in the custody of the Nigerian Army.

The statement read: “The Yobe State Government hereby informs the public that some of the girls at Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) whose school was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists last Monday have been rescued by gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army from the terrorists who abducted them.

“The rescued girls are now in the custody of the Nigerian Army. We will provide more details about their number and condition in due course.

“His Excellency, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, who is very grateful for the gallantry and hard work of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army involved in the operation, is monitoring the situation closely and will make a statement in due course.”

However, after visiting Dapchi community on Thursday, February 22, Gaidam faulted the claim that the Nigerian army rescued some of the girls. He said, In fact, that none of the abducted girls has been rescued.

A Dapchi resident, Abdul Dapchi, whose two sisters were among the abducted girls, lamented to newsmen that the community became infuriated at Governor Gaidam after his confession that no girl was actually recued. He said:“We were all angry.

How could they have deceived us all along?” The Governor is said to have pleaded with the affected family members and the people of the community to keep praying to God for the release of their daughters.