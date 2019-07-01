By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the National Assembly election, Faruk Mustapha has presented evidences in the suit he filed against the victory of Adamu Bulkachuwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the National Assembly Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauchi.

Mustapha, who is the NNPP senatorial candidate for Bauchi North in the 2019 elections, presented the evidence at the tribunal in Bauchi at the weekend.

Mustapha had dragged the APC senatorial candidate, Bulkachuwa, the returning officer of the Bauchi North senatorial election, the state resident electoral commissioner and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over alleged manipulation of the election results.

He claimed that he was the lawful winner of the election having scored the highest number of votes in the 1, 419 polling units in the seven local governments of the zone, but was allegedly awarded 92, 000 votes while his opponent who was declared winner was allegedly allocated 110, 000 votes by INEC.‎

Counsel to Mustapha, Joe Dappa at the resumed sitting of the tribunal presented electoral documents, including results allegedly declared at all polling units in the seven local governments of the constituency, card reader printout reports, candidates’ list and voters’ registers among others.

However, counsel to the defendant, Adamu Bulkachuwa led by Raphel Adekola said they reserve their objection to the exhibits presented until after the completion of presentation of all the petitioners’ evidences.

Chairperson of the tribunal who presided over the case, Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman adjourned the sitting to July 16-17‎.