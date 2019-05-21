NNPC removes NPDC boss, 49 others in major shake-up

By Our Reporter

There has been a massive reorganisation of the top management staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) following the removal and replacement of over 50 senior management staff of the public oil firm and its subsidiaries.

The top hierarchy of the oil corporation is however keeping tight lips about the latest reorganisation.

Prominent among those affected in the massive shake-up, it was gathered, include the Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Yusuf Matashi, who was removed and replaced by the Senior Technical Assistant to the NNPC Group Managing Director, Usman Yusuf.

According to source at the corporation, other subsidiaries of the corporation affect in the shake-up are the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company which is the marketing arm of the Nigerian Gas Company, the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company and the liquified natural gas arm of the group.

The source said “some persons were promoted and others were removed. The reorganisation affected 50 senior management staff members. The Managing Director of NPDC, Yusuf Matashi was removed and he was replaced by Yusuf Usman, the Senior Technical Assistant to the GMD.

“There are many others, about 49 of them, but the removal of the NPDC boss is the prominent one in this latest reorganisation exercise.”

Another source confirmed that the development has led to gossip among workers, as some employees have expressed displeasure with the latest move.

“Aside from the NPDC, the Nigeria Gas Marketing Company in Warri was affected. A lot of persons at the liquified natural gas arm of the corporation in the corporate headquarters were also affected in the reorganisation. The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company was also affected,” the source added.

The source maintained that some persons have argued that the reorganisation was lop-sided and did not show fairness to the six geopolitical zones as a greater number of appointees were from one particular region.

When contacted on the matter, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, declined comment.