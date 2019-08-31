The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) crude trunk line in Otu-Jeremi town Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State has exploded at Abura.

There were reports that tension grew within the affected residence as oil pipeline exploded on Friday, dumping crude oil into the surroundings of Otu-Jeremi community.

Sources in the area say security agencies have already taken charge of the scene of the incident, and that firefighters are trying to put out the inferno however we are yet to ascertain if there were casualties or the extent of damage caused by the explosion.

NNPC is yet to comment on the incident as at the time of this report.