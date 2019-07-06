Michael Ajayi

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in conjunction with Belemaoil Producing Joint Venture, has donated four water treatment plants, to Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari and Musawa local government areas of Katsina State to ensure sufficiently water supply in the areas.

Speaking during the commissioning of the plants on Thursday NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti K. Baru said NNPC has embarked on numerous developmental projects aimed at alleviating the plights of the rural dwellers.

Represented by Tolu Adefuwa, NNPC GMD said the corporation has also the extended the hand of fellowship to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs while noting that it would continue to support projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people.

The Founder of Belemaoil, Mr Jack Rich-Tein Jr. said he embarked on the project to assist humanity and improve the well being of society.

Rich-Tein Jr., however, called on other wealthy individuals in the society to also emulate the gesture by coming to the aid of the populace.

On his part, Governor Aminu Bello Masari called on the beneficiaries of the laudable 100,000 litres capacity water plants project to ensure effective use and sustainability of the facilities saying “water is life. There is no alternative of water hence the need to ensure maximum utilization of the facility.”

The Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouq Umar commended the individuals for their gestures which he said would go a long way to provide water for the populace.

The Emir, however reciprocated the gesture by turbaning the President and Founder, Belemaoil Producing Limited, Mr Jack Rich-Tein Jr. with the traditional title of Sarkin Ruwan Kasar Hausa.

The project with components of communal taps or fetching point, water tanks and treatment plants were scattered across Daura (Daura Airstrip, Emir of Palace and Central Mosque) and Musawa (Musawa community) all in Katsina State.

The development also saw the donation solar-powered facilities.