NNPC generates $1bn through DSDP in 3 years- Former Programmer

Like this: Like Loading...

A Senatorial aspirant in Adamawa State, Alhaji Salihu Garba Mama Aliyu has revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) has generated more than One billion US Dollar in the implementation of the Direct Sales of Crude oil and Direct Processing (DSDP), which was introduced when he was a programmer with the NNPC. Speaking in Yola after declaring to run for the Senate in his district in Adamawa, Alhaji Aliyu said during his time with the NNPC that he was the architect of DSDP, which yielded so much to the tune of $1.billion. According to him, when the programme was introduced at NNPC that he met oppositions but after some time the program saved about $500 million but as at the time he left to contest the senatorial elections in Adamawa State the programme yielded more than $1billion for the Federal Government. “I had trained many youths on ICT at the NNPC which had learned to manage the nations information technology in the oil and gas sector. “So far, I am still training more than 50 youths in Adamawa State in ICT, so that they can man the World stage on ICT to help Nigeria move forward”, he explained. He also revealed that he had empowered more than 50 youths in Adamawa and if elected to the Senate he would empower more youths in the Central Senatorial District of Adamawa State. Salihu Garba Mama Aliyu is contesting is the Adamawa Central Senatorial District on the platform of Alliance National Party of Nigeria ANP.