NNPC, Egbin collaborate to boost gas-to-power programme

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Egbin Power Plc have pledged to deepen collaboration to ensure the success of the Federal Government’s gas-to-power programme.

The Chief Operating Officer, Gas, NNPC, Mr Yusuf Usman and Chairman, Board of Directors, Egbin Power Plc, Mr Temitope Sonubi, made the pledge during a facility visit of the NNPC team to the power plant on Monday in Lagos.

Usman said the NNPC was committed to deepening gas utilisation in Nigeria, adding that the turn around of the thermal power station by the company was very impressive.

He said there was need to ensure undisrupted supply of gas to Egbin Power Plant, which was the biggest in Sub Saharan Africa.

Usman said: “This visit has been an eye opener for me. We have seen turbines that have been running for over 40 years. We have seen efforts being made by Egbin management to effect a turnaround at the plant through overhaul of he entire system.

“We have also seen the support you have been giving to the youth through employment and capacity development opportunities.

“I have listened to the concerns you raised, particularly, in the area of transmission restrictions. I am aware that works are ongoing in this regards to ensure that all the power we generate is safely evacuated.

“An area of concern to me is when you talked about the gas constraints. We are going to support you to make sure that the power supply is steady. We are having a session with gas suppliers in this regard.”

Earlier, Sonubi said the Egbin Power Plc under, its Phase Two investment expansion plan, would add between 1,750MW and 1,900MW to Nigeria’s power generation pool.

Sonubi said the plant had gone through major overhauling, which had helped to increase its generation from the low capacity it had before 2013.

He said: “Egbin has 1,320 MW capacity. As at the time we took over, the plant was generating 300MW which is abysmal 22 per cent.

“As at today, our generation capacity has surged and we do 89 per cent.

“We have reached the highest peak of 970 MW and we are working hard to ensure sustainability of this feat.

“The 970MW we hit is the highest in the history of the plant and based on our core value of sustainability, we are working round the clock to make sure that we sustain the gains we have made.”

Sonubi listed the challenges being faced by the company to include grid limitation, gas constraints and liquidity.

He, however, said stakeholders including the NNPC, Central Bank of Nigeria and the Transmission Company of Nigeria were working tirelessly to solve the issues.

Sonubi appealed to the NNPC to sustain effort towards gas development and supply of the product to keep turbines at Egbin working productively at optimal capacity. (NAN)