Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said It wasn’t an explosion, but an eruption that occurs on its pipeline.

Speaking After the (NNPC) upstream golf tournament on Saturday, Kyari announces the commencement of repairs on the corporation’s damaged pipeline at Abura

Kyari said “It wasn’t an explosion, it was an eruption on our pipeline, our team has moved to site and in three days we are going to fix it.

“We have curtail the spill that is coming out, so it’s not an explosion but an eruption because there was no fire in the place.

Daily Times recalls that the NNPC crude pipeline at Otu-Jeremi town in Delta experienced an explosion on Friday.