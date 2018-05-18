NNPC, Customs, others underpaid N526bn, $21bn to FG in 5 years – NEC

The National a Economic Council (NEC) has disclosed that various revenue generating agencies including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) shortchanged Federal Government of about N526 billion and $21billion between 2010 to 2015.

Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo stated this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the NEC at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The NEC meeting was president over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to Dankwambo, the infractions were identified by KPMG who were contracted to carry out a forensic audit of revenue remittances to the Federation Accounts by the NEC.

Dankwambo said a committee he chaired briefed NEC on the findings and it was resolved that the audit period be extended up to June 2017.

The governor further disclosed that all the revenue generating agencies such as the NNPC, NPA, Customs and others were found to culpable.

“A sub committee will be set up to look at the details of the infringements. Those that are criminal in nature will be handed over to AGF for action,” he added