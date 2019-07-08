Micheal Ajayi

The Immediate Past Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru has urged his successor, Malam Mele Kyari, to exceed the milestones recorded by his management as he resumes into office.

President Buhari had on June 20, announced the appointment of Kyari as the new GMD of NNPC with a transition scheduled for today July 8

Baru while speaking on the transition expressed optimism that Kyari, as a thoroughbred professional and product of the NNPC system would deploy his cognate experience, expertise and exposure to deliver greater achievements.

Furthermore, he said the incoming GMD played critical roles in delivering various projects that had reformed the corporation within a short period, adding that being part of the corporation’s new vision, Kyari is in a vantage position to perform better.

“We came in at a time when the country was experiencing low production, low staff morale and high rate of pipeline vandalism. However, we worked hard as a team, surmounted the challenges and finished strong.

“I am, therefore, glad that one of us, with professional competence and experience, will be taking over from me,” he said.

However a statement issued by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Sunday in Abuja, said Baru gave the charge while receiving Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno State, who led a delegation from the state on a courtesy visit to him.

In his remark, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum congratulated Kyari on his appointment and expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding a son of Borno State worthy of the office.

He called on the GMD-designate to discharge his duties to the best of his ability without compromising national interest.

The governor appreciated the outgoing GMD for his mentorship and training that had prepared Kyari for the enviable position in the nation’s largest oil and Gas Company.

Zulum lauds the smooth and unique handover process, emphasising that the privilege pointed to the integrity of Baru.