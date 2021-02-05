NNL ready for new season, clubs meet Covid-19 regulations

Nigeria’s second tier football league has finally been given a start date and there will be no going back, according to the leadership of the body.

NNL Chairman, Senator Ifeanyi Okenwa, said the league will kick of on February 14 and the clubs have already been shared into groups of A1, A2 and B1, B2 because of the financial stress and the current health trend across the world.

He also revealed that all the clubsides in NNL have complied with Coviid-19 regulations as the body was not ready to take any risk in the cause of the league. Inspection of facilities have also been ongoing to ensure that good pitches are used for the league.

The NNL is usually the league that supplies players or the Nigeria Professional Football league and some of the players in the league even move to Europe to joing top sides.