Nnamdi Kanu’s family raises alarm over military presence

On Wednesday, Nnamdi Kanu’s family raised the alarm over the presence of soldiers in their village, Isiama Afaraukwu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Emmanuel, his younger brother, told correspondents that residents have become apprehensive by the soldiers’ presence.

Although he said nobody had so far been arrested, Kanu however said that they were not comfortable with the presence of the military in the community that is yet to recover from the shock and trauma of 2017 invasion of the community by soldiers.

“We don’t want what happened at Lekki to happen again in our community,” the younger Kanu said.

He called on military authorities not to deploy soldiers in the peaceful community to avoid hostility and harassment of innocent residents and indigenes.

Daily Times reports that Prince Kanu’s claims were dismissed by an officer at the 14 Brigade Headquarters, who did not want to be named. The soldier said the officer were carrying out their legitimate duties.

The officer urged members of the community and public to go about their lawful business, assuring them of their safety.

The officer said it was only someone that has a skeleton in his cupboard that will be agitated, adding that the alarm was “unnecessary”.