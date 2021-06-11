Nnamdi Kanu: Why i am now happy with Nigerians

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed happiness with Nigerians.

In an audio interview he granted on Thursday, the IPOB leader stated that the unity Nigerians displeasure in condemning President Muhammadu Buhari gives him joy.

He also commended Nigerians for slamming the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over his comparison of spare parts dealing to open grazing farming.

Nnamdi Kanu pointed out that Nigerians were united with the Igbos after Buhari made genocidal war threats against southeast youths.

He said: “Igbos are the most widely travelled people you know. We can’t be angry because we also go out everywhere. So, when you see this kind of personalisation of the angst, so what it tells us is something.

READ ALSO: June 12: We won’t allow EndSARS experience – Police

With all due respect, that’s what every Igbo feels including myself. That somehow when there is a big problem in Nigeria, if you need to resolve it, use Igbo head to resolve that problem.

“Let me tell you one thing that I’m very happy about and that is when the Minister of Justice made the unfortunate statement about the spare parts trader, you could see everyone came out to say I’m a spare parts dealer too. And that gladdens everybody. When Mr President also made the unfortunate statement about genocide, you could see all Nigerians came out to say that I am Igbo.

“That is to say, we have transcended the artificial boundaries they used before to demonise a particular group of people. We are happy that Nigerians are all coming together. Nigerians are all seeing what is here is not Igbo problem, what we have is syndicate going around killing people.”