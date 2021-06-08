Nnamdi Kanu using Twitter as a platform to destabilise Nigeria –Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, claims that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, uses Twitter to “destabilize Nigeria.”

Mohammed stated this on Monday evening during an interview with BBC News Africa, which our reporters were able to observe.

While justifying the Federal Government’s Twitter ban, the minister stated that no separatist will be allowed to set the country on fire.

He said, “The government has suspended indefinitely the operations of Twitter in Nigeria because of the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“The government also directed the regulatory agency which is the National Broadcasting Commission to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.

“The main reason for this is because of the persistent use of Twitter in particular for activities that are inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.”

“IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in particular, uses Twitter as his forum of choice to destabilize the country,” Mohammed continued.

“Twitter is actually the platform of choice for the separatist leader who resides outside Nigeria but issues directives for his members to attack the symbols of authority such as policemen, soldiers, correctional centres, electoral offices and this has been done willfully and consistently without consequences using always the Twitter platform.”

Mohammed stated that the prosecution of anyone who violate the Twitter ban would be decided by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

It has been previously reported that the Federal Government blocked Twitter last week after the microblogging platform removed a contentious civil war post by President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Mohammed had accused Twitter of using double standards by allowing Kanu’s posts to remain uncensored while cracking down on his principal.

Kanu’s tweet, in which he vowed that “any army they deploy to #Biafraland will die there,” was later deleted by the San Francisco-based social media company. Even if it means sacrificing my people, none of them will return alive.” On Twitter, the IPOB commander has almost 300,000 followers.

The Buhari administration has since been chastised for allegedly restricting freedom of expression. The European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, among others, have slammed the Buhari administration for its actions, but the Federal Government has remained firm in its stance.