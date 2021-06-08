Nnamdi Kanu Responds To Northern Elders On Biafra Comment

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has replied to a statement made by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that the Nigerian government should allow the South-east to secede in order to avoid another civil war.

The forum had urged President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the Igbos to have their own country to avoid another civil war.

Briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting in Abuja on Monday, NEF spokesperson, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, urged Igbo leaders to prevail on IPOB to stop attacks on government facilities.

Reacting to the comment in a statement on Tuesday, Kanu described the statement from the NEF as sensible but added that Biafra also includes the South-South.

“Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said in other to prevent another civil war, the Southeast should be allowed to secede if the movement is popular among the people in the region”

“Now, that’s very sensible but there’s a correction: #Biafra includes what you call South South,” he wrote.