Nnamdi Kanu blast Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has slammed Super Eagles players Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi for flying the Nigerian flag after their FA Cup victory in England.

Both Iheanacho and Ndidi play for Leicester City, who won the oldest trophy in England by defeating Chelsea with a lone goal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Both players, who are Nigerians of Igbo descent, proudly displayed the Nigerian flag in their joyous mood.

The IPOB chief, on the other hand, slammed them, saying it shows they don’t help his agitation for a Biafra state.

Kanu, who has been a thorn in the Nigerian government’s flesh for his tenacious and unwavering call for a Biafra country and the Igbo people’s self-determination, expected the two compatriots to display support for his cause.

Kanu expressed his displeasure with Nigerian internationals on Twitter on Sunday, citing the example of Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who openly supports his native territory, Catalonia.

“With over 103 caps for Spain, Gerard Pique is a World Cup winner. He never gave up on Catalonia’s independence. He has expressed open support for Catalan independence on many occasions.

“But what about our Iheanacho and Ndidi with the #Zoo flag? Broken heart, broken heart, broken heart, broken heart, broken heart, broken heart, broken heart, broken heart, broken

Kanu tweeted, “Difference between White man and his Black counterparts.”