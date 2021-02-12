Nnamdi Kanu accuses Lai Mohammed of being spokesman for terrorists

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu on Friday berated the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed over his latest comments on bandits proscription in Nigeria.

Kanu alleged that Mohammed’s explanation on why bandits can not be proscribed makes him “the mouthpiece of the terrorists.”

Mohammed had said that unlike IPOB, bandits cannot be proscribed in Nigeria because they are not affiliated with any group.

However, the IPOB leader claims the minister’s remark confirmed that the Nigerian government was sponsoring criminal herdsmen.

A statement by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful reads partly: “IPOB ably led by our great Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has noted with great amusement, a disgraceful statement credited to the zoo’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, that he supports amnesty for bandits.

Lai Mohammed should be ashamed of himself for advocating amnesty for murderous bandits but justifying proscription for peaceful agitators.

“Lai Mohammed shamelessly justified Nigeria’s black market proscription of a peaceful movement like IPOB instead of bandits and other terrorist groups rampaging the North and ravaging the South.

This is the height of hypocrisy! This latest reckless statement by no less a person than the Information Minister has confirmed our Leader’s position that Nigeria is a terrorist-sponsoring nation.

“Lai Mohammed has simply confirmed to the whole world that Nigeria government and her partners in crime are the key sponsors of the numerous killer squads and terrorists terrorizing the country.

“Alhaji lai Muhammadu has shown and presented himself as the spokesman of bandits. He has never hidden his soft spot for terrorists.”

Kanu also urged the world to hold the Minister responsible for atrocities caused by alleged Fulani bandits and terrorists in Nigeria.