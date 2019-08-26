The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has sent a letter to the Emperor of Japan, in view of the visit of President Mohammadu Buhari to the country.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful signed Nnamdi Kanu’s letter to the Emperor of Japan, and made it available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to what was written in the letter, “Yesterday August 24, 2019, I took the liberty of writing to the court of His Imperial Majesty of the most esteemed and revered Throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, on the likely desecration of the royal palace in Tokyo with the presence of Nigeria President.

In Nnamdi’s words, “the Nigerian President visit of the esteemed and revered throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, is a likely desecration of the Royal Palace in Tokyo.

“I most respectfully drew the attention of His Imperial Majesty to the damaging impact the presence of Nigeria President would have on the ancient values of the Japanese society that prides itself in upholding the highest standards of honour and probity.

“I equally requested the Emperor use his considerable standing as the symbol of Japan to demand an honest investigation into some of the issues we have raised over who the President is.

“IPOB planned campaign against Buhari and the request on the Japanese authorities we know are best placed to unravel and confirm the truth and the rude shock Nigeria is about to receive on a rude awakening over its President.”

Recall that President Buhari had on Sunday departed Abuja for Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, TICAD7 holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28 to 30, 2019.