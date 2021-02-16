Nnamdi Azikwe Intl Airport wins ACI’s 2020 award for best airport — Daily Times Nigeria

In the year 2020, amid the covid-19 pandemic, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport won the Airport Service Quality Award as the best airport by size and region.

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Rabiu Yadudu, the Director-General, Airports Council International, ACI, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, stated that the airport accommodates 5 to 15 million passengers per year in Africa, which, despite the global health crisis, is the highest.

Oliveira noted that during his research, passengers spoke well of FAAN’s efforts to manage airports during the virus outbreak, in particular the international airport of Nnamdi Azikwe.

He said ACI has renewed its partnership with global travel technology company Amadeus to deliver the ASQ Awards and to support airports to enhance passenger travel experiences around the world, as well as to continue strategic partnerships at a time when listening to customer’s voices has never been more important for airports.

The DG of the ACI promised to continue promoting and publishing the recognition of the commendable performance of the FAAN team to serve as an incentive for others to make progress towards providing an excellent customer experience.