The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of Abba Kyari, the President’s Chief of Staff, who died on Frday of COVID-1p9.

The NMA in a condolence letter, made available to journalists by its president, Dr. Francis Adedayo Faduyile stated that, without doubt, these were trying times for the country, the Presidency and the world.

The NMA stated that the late Kyari was a great Nigerian Patriot, exceptionally well-read and a dedicated servant of his country.

” We received with shock and a deep sense of loss the news of the demise of your Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari from complications caused by the Coronavirus.

“Mallam Abba Kyari was a great Nigerian Patriot, exceptionally well-read and a dedicated servant of his country. He was a man who showed uncommon commitment and dedication to duty without seeking the limelight or public adulation.

“We can only imagine the loss of a man who was a dear friend and remained loyal to the cause for 42 years. He died while in active service of his country.

“We pray that Allah will grant Mr President the fortitude to bear the loss of a dear friend and partner.

“We also pray for his family, including his wife and four children who must be missing their father and pillar of support”, the NMA stated.