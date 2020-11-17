NLC wakes up from slumber, tackles FG on fuel price hike

By Ukpono Ukpong

Nigeran workers are back in the trenches against the Federal Government over over a major economic policy that continues to bite them hard.

Yesterday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) condemned the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as fuel.

Accordingly, the NLC’s President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has called for immediate reversal to the previous price template, just as he warned that “there is a limit to what the citizens can tolerate if the abysmal increases in the price of refined petroleum products and other essential goods and services continue.”

Wabba spoke further: “There is no doubt that there is great disquiet in the land over the extraordinary level of inflation in the country.

The recent increase in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has only exacerbated the current level of pain and anguish in the country.

“The recent increase in the pump price of PMS is clearly against the spirit and content of what Organized Labour agreed with government at the last negotiations over the last fuel price increase.

It has also cast in very bad light our utmost good faith with regards to government explanations that it lacks funds to continue bankrolling the socalled subsidy payments as such would sooner than later cripple the entire economy, throw the country into severe economic crisis and cause loss of jobs in millions.

“We condemn the recent price increase and we call for its reversal with immediate effect.” Wabba disclosed that organized labour’s next line of action will be made public in a few days after receiving updates from its unions in both the petroleum and electricity sectors on the government’s moves.

“In line with our recent agreement with government, we will be receiving updates in the next few days from our unions in the petroleum sector which have been given the mandate to keep surveillance on government promise to overhaul our public refineries.

We will also receive updates from our representatives in the electricity review committee.

The updates we receive will determine whether the government has kept to its side of the bargain which is to take serious steps to recover and reposition our public refineries.

The outcome of this engagement will determine our response in the coming days.” Wabba said.

While awaiting the full recovery of refineries as contained in the agreement between Labour and government, Wabba said that Nigerians cannot be made to bleed endlessly for the failures of successive government to properly manage them, ensure value for money for the numerous Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) which were poorly and barely executed.

Furthermore, he blamed the government for lack of interest in prosecuting public officials and private business people who have profited from the rot in the petroleum sector and the collective misery they have imposed on the general population.

He remarked: “The truth is that we would not have been in this precarious situation if government had been alive to its responsibilities.

“While we fix our refineries, there are a number of options open to government to stem the tide of high prices of refined petroleum products.

One is for government to declare a state of emergency in our downstream petroleum sector. As a follow up to this, government should enter into contract refining with refineries closer home to Nigeria.

This will ensure that the cost of supplying of crude oil is negotiated away from prevailing international market rate so that the landing cost of refined petroleum products is significantly reduced.

“Government should also demonstrate the will to stamp out the smuggling of petroleum products out of Nigeria.

We need to see big time petroleum smugglers arraigned in the court of law and made to pay for their crimes against the Nigerian people.

“The question in the minds of many Nigerians is if government is willing to go headlong against major financiers of the major political parties known to the public as the architects of the current national woe.

“We also demand that Nigerians should be carried along on the distribution of refined petroleum products. Information of the distribution of petroleum products to petrol stations should be advertised and made public knowledge.”

Also, he called on FG to review the entire process of licensing for modular and bigger refineries, just as he warned that Organized Labour will not accept a fait accompli of monopoly of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector or the emergence of a cartel of Oligarchs whose end game is mass pauperization.

“It is queer to depend on the enterprise of one man to fix Nigeria’s downstream petroleum subsector.

The more public and private refineries in play the higher the competition.

This would serve end consumers who would benefit from lower prices,” he stated.

In a similar development, NLC has strongly condemned the recent senseless slaughter of no fewer than 15 commuters on Sunday November 15, at Gidan Busa, close upon Rijana at the Kaduna end of the Abuja Kaduna express way.

“We are afraid to state that our security agents have not done enough to contain the surge of violence on that road.

Except something is urgently done, we are fast degenerating into anarchy, with no place to hide.

It is enough that the roads are bad and accident-inducing in addition to extortions, especially of food vendors.

“We call upon our security agents to rise to the renewed challenges of Internal security.

Meanwhile, our sympathy and condolences go to the injured and families of the decreased, respectively.” Wabba said.