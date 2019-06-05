NLC, TUC urge Muslims to imbibe the spirit of Eid-El-Fitr

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Nigerians have been urged to imbibe the spirit of Ramadan fast which teaches discipline, forgiveness, good neighbourliness, self-control, and service to God and humanity.

The organised labour under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), in their separate Sallah message congratulated as well as celebrates with Muslims as they mark the Eid-el-Fitr.

Eid-el-Fitr (the festival of the breaking of fast) marks the end of the Ramadan fast during which fast, abstentions from indulgence, utmost discipline, special prayers, giving of special charity and performance of other acts of piety are observed in total obedience and submission to Allah.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said that this year’s celebration comes at a significant point in our national life when Nigeria is confronted by rising incidence of insecurity, unemployment, poverty, instability and renewed separatists agitations.

He called on the government to rededicate itself in its service to the nation especially on the issues of security, stability, economy, justice, and confidence building.

“We similarly urge all Nigerians, in spite of the overwhelming challenges in the polity to continue to have faith in their country and to do all that is necessary to safeguard and promote its sovereignty, integrity and prosperity.

“We have no doubt, we shall overcome, as one people with a common destiny. Once again, wish our Muslim brethren a peaceful celebration.” Said Wabba

Similarly, the TUC President, Comrade Bobboi Kaigama, while congratulating all Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast enjoined all Nigerians to shun activities that defile their own body and, are also capable of throwing the country into a major crisis such as hate speeches and other divisive tendencies.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) congratulates all Muslim faithfuls for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast. The spiritual exercise which is one of the five pillars of Islam is necessary for both personal cleansing and maintenance of peace and tranquility in the country.

“It is our belief that to achieve the next level of socio-economic development we must as a country first of all embrace peace. The world knows we are a very religious people which is why they wonder when godly virtues are not seen in the way and manner we conduct our activities.

“This is the time to focus on our creator. This is the time to be patient and yielding. Let the Ramadan remind us that as a country we need to be upright and honest to achieve the dream of a prosperous country.

We must all understand that our purpose in life is to live in obedience to our Creator’s will and to make other people happy. If we do these Nigeria will regain her glory.” Said Kaigama