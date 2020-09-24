NLC, TUC are hypocrites, proposed strike not in the interest of the masses — NYCN

By Tunde Opalana

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Thursday knocked the organised unions, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) over planned strike action in protest of the government’s increase in fuel price and removal of subsidy, Daily Times gathered.

The youth body said the proposed mass protest is only for selfish, but politically motivated and not in the interest of Nigerians.

Addressing a world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, president of NYCN, Solomon Adodo said the labour unions are only being unpatriotic and hypocritical in their move and consequently misleading Nigerians.

He insisted that the NLC and TUC are aware that subsidy was withdrawn months ago, when the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director, Mr. Mele Kyari announced that subsidy was gone forever, but were mute about it.

“So, it is surprising and hypocritical that they are now trying to blackmail the Federal Government and advance unfounded arguments. This gives clear credence to the fact that the Labour Unions have been seriously compromised to score political points.

“If the NLC and TUC did not see the need to argue over the withdrawal of subsidy some months ago, simply because the prices were lowered, it will amount to hypocrisy to start a threat of strike now that the economic reality of a global oil market is before us. It is a show of inconsistency and lack of understanding of the implication of converging economic issues.

“This is no more an agitation for the improved welfare of the masses but a serious attempt to subvert the government for political purposes.” he said.

The NYCN president argued that the order by the NLC and TUC for the Federal Government to revise the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and revert to the old subsidy regime is not only out of sync with the pricing realities of the product under discussion, but also falls below par in our current economic logic.

He added that the argument of Nigeria returning to the “needless and retrogressive” subsidy regimes is unsustainable and cannot sail through.

“Nigeria cannot afford to hold itself down by trying options that do not and can never work. And the Trade Unions should not be the ones pushing Nigeria to her continued economic doom”, Adodo said.

He stated futher that subsidy is fraught with endemic fraud and clearly in the interest of some Nigerians, but noted that the monies spent on importation and subsidy payment will be channeled to other internal economic activities.

Adodo commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the total deregulation of the petroleum industry stating that the hope for the youth lies there.

“We therefore invite the organised labour to join us in the crusade to free the country from the ills of a strangled regulated petroleum industry.

“We also advise our father Alh. Atiku Abubakar and all other opposition political leaders to partner with and support the Nigerian government to build a great nation at this trying time in our nation’s odyssey.

“Nigeria will turn sixty in a few days and chaos is certainly not a gift any Patriot should wish on her nation. What we have before us is a challenge. But is also a huge opportunity to turn the economy around while addressing workers’ legitimate concerns. Let us all rise to this occasion together and build the great Nigeria of our dreams with President Muhammadu Buhari”, Adodo said.

