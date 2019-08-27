…Says FG can’t use protracted negotiations with workers as excuse to delay payment

…Frowns at increase in sponsored campaigns for hike in price of PMS, others

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the Federal Government can no longer hide under the protracted negotiations with workers in the public sector over consequential salary adjustment as an excuse for the delay in the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

In a communiqué signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba and issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held in Kano, the congress expressed dismay over the continued delay by the Federal Government and other tiers of government to implement the new national minimum wage of N30, 000 as recently enacted.

Wabba said after very vigorous deliberation on the need to immediately implement the national minimum wage, the NEC insisted that the payment of the new national minimum wage should commence immediately, effective from the day the New National Minimum Wage was assented to by Mr. President.

Similarly, the NEC noted the poor shape of the Nigerian economy especially as marked by prevailing high cost of living, widespread unemployment, mass poverty and galloping inequality gap.

The NEC also berated the absence of a National Tripartite Social Dialogue Forum in line with Convention 144 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) taking exemptions to the failure of the government to inaugurate and institutionalise the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC).

Wabba also disclosed that following the adoption of the Report of the Establishment Committee as recommended by the National Administrative Council (NAC) and the Central Working Committee (CWC), the NEC also approved the appointment of Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja as the new General Secretary of the NLC to succeed Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson and Comrade Ismail Bello to fill the vacant position of Deputy General Secretary.

Furthermore, the NEC observed with serious concern the increase in sponsored campaigns in the media for a hike in the price of refined petroleum products, noting that the persistent crisis in the downstream petroleum sub sector in Nigeria is occasioned by the failure of successive government to refine crude oil domestically

thereby subjecting Nigeria to volatility in the international commodities market, a situation further exacerbated by the continuous devaluation of the Nigerian currency.

“After robust debate on the national economy, the NEC urged government to take adequate steps to develop people oriented socio-economic policies to address endemic poverty and inequality faced by workers and citizens all over the country.

“The NEC urged Nigerian workers and people to be vigilant against any increase in the price of refined petroleum products. Government is, therefore, urged to fix the inefficiencies in the downstream petroleum sub sector.

“The NEC bemoaned the fact that Nigeria is the only member of the Oil Producing Export Countries (OPEC) which cannot refine its crude oil both for domestic use and for possible export.

“The government should inaugurate and institutionalise the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) as a space for consultation between the social partners. It was the considered view of the NEC that the institutionalisation of the NLAC would demonstrate government’s commitment to democratic ethos, respect for international labour standards and consideration for harmonious industrial relations in Nigeria.”

Also, the workers expressed concern over the recent increase in the wave of insecurity in the country especially as marked by resurgence in kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, communal clashes and Boko Haram attacks.

The NEC expressed alarm at the recent confessions of a recently arrested bandit who disclosed that helicopters drop weapons for criminals, thus suggesting possible collusion between criminal elements and big-time financiers of criminality.

“We expressed worries over recent upsurge in attacks by Boko Haram terrorists who recently attacked three local governments of Gubio, Magumeri and Konduga in Borno North and the villages of Dille, Lassa, Ngurthlavu, Dagu, Yaffa, Maikadiri, and Kidlindila in Askira/Uba local government area of Borno South.

Most of the victims of the renewed security breaches in the country are workers and poor citizens,” the communiqué reads in part.