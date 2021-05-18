*Wabba accuses El-rufai of lying against union leaders

*IGP deploys officers, operational assets in troubled state

IDIBIA GABRIEL, KADUNA

Electricity, government schools and offices, banks, the airport and train station have all been shut down in Kaduna State as part of a five-day warning strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Workers from across the state, as well as the leadership of all NLC affiliate unions, are currently gathered in Kaduna, the state capital, to ensure the strike’s success.

Workers gathered at the NLC state office near the state secretariat at 8 a.m., holding placards with different inscriptions against state governments, to begin a rally.

The NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, is currently leading the workers and has announced that “there will be no withdrawal and no surrender” until the state Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, reverses the sacking of workers and pays those who were sacked about four years ago.

Comrade Ayuba Wabba has accused Kaduna State Governor, Mall Nasir El-rufai of lying against union leaders, warning that the strike in the state will go national if the governor refused to reverse his decision at the expiration of the five days warning strike.

Wabba who spoke in Kaduna on Monday at the commencement of the five days warning strike over the sacking of workers in the state public service without following laid down labour laws and procedure, said “El-rufai claimed that the union leadership were informed of all the sacking, the union leadership are here and have issued formal statement to say that, that statement made by the government is false.

“As we speak, leadership of all public sector unions in Kaduna State is here, each of the union affected by this Neo-liberal policy of throwing workers out of job without respecting the provision of labour laws.

“The labours laws are very explicit, but we are here in Kaduna, the only state in the 36 states of the country that throws out his workers without respecting the provisions of our laws, that is why we are here.

“Political elites are elected to respect the laws of the land. Infact, they swore to uphold the provisions of our laws. But here we are, a governor is not respecting the law, but he violates the law with impunity.

“He claims he did not sack workers when a commissioner was interviewed this morning.

“He could not say what exactly the number of workers are, but we have the figure. The first leg of sacked LG workers were 5000, the second leg was 200.

“We’re also aware that in the state primary healthcare development agency, 1700 were sacked,” he said.

He also lamented that “In SUBEB, 4,000 workers were sacked. We’re also aware that a list of 11,000 workers is ready for sack.

“He claims he has not reverted minimum wage to 18,000, out of 31,000 workers in the state, he did not pay 20,000 of them in April salary.

“In LGs, those he paid 3 days ago were 18,000, those workers are here to confirm.

The NLC announced a strike on Monday, leaving several passengers stranded at the Rigasa Train Station in Kaduna.

Some passengers who purchased tickets online were found stranded in Rigasa.

They were advised, however, that their tickets would be valid if they used them on the day the strike is called off.

El-Rufai had said his government would not bow to blackmail, insisting that it was not sustainable to spend 84 to 96 percent of federal allocation on salaries and personnel costs.

The state government had noted that it had been subjected to a campaign of lies, misrepresentation, and false claims that its rightsizing exercise affected 4,000 workers and that it had stopped paying the minimum wage.

Meanwhile, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional police operatives and crime prevention assets to ensure public safety and strengthen security along the Kaduna – Abuja expressway.

The IGP gave the directive as a proactive measure to protect communities and travellers in anticipation of increased traffic on Kaduna – Abuja expressway following the disruption of other means of transportation by industrial action in Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba.

According to the statement, “The IGP noted that the deployment is designed to enhance police visibility, prevent and neutralize possible criminal activities targeted at citizens plying the road.

“The IGP has directed the AIG and CPs in Zonal and State Commands with jurisdictions straddling Kaduna – Abuja Highway and its environs to ensure no new threat to lives and property thrive within their Area of Responsibility (AoR) as a result of the industrial action.

“The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau has been directed to immediately deploy covert operatives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) to prevent any untoward situation along the expressway.

“While assuring citizens that the Force will continue to do all within its powers to promote public safety, the IGP has called on citizens, particularly communities, transporters and commuters along Kaduna – Abuja expressway, to cooperate with security operatives deployed to their areas.

Citizens are also enjoined to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or criminal activities in their localities to the Police.”