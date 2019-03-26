NLC solidarizes with Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Madagascar workers

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares





Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed its deeply felt grief and commiseration with the workers and people of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Madagascar affected by the horrendous landfall of Cyclone Idai.

In a statement signed by its Acting President, Comrade Najeem Yasin, the congress lamented the level of death and destruction caused by the climatic and environmental disaster.

However, the NLC called on all governments in Africa and beyond to be alive to the challenge posed by Climate Change

especially with regards to making provisions for climatic early warning systems and robust architecture of rescue initiatives cum resources to deal with disasters of this nature.

“It is really tragic that this climatic and environmental disaster has left in its wake death in hundreds, thousands of displaced persons and largescale destruction and disruptions of public infrastructure, social facilities, property and livelihood.

“In Beira, the second largest city in Mozambique, Cyclone Idai left its most devastating footprints as it is estimated that nearly 90% of the city has been destroyed.

Similar waves of destruction impacted other cities and communities in different parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Madagascar where Cyclone Idai bared its monstrous fangs.

“We wish to commend the resilience of those in the affected communities. We salute the efforts of the governments of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Madagascar in scrambling rescue resources it could avail as a first line response to the victims.

“We also appreciate the intervention of multilateral institutions and aid organizations both local and international for coming to the rescue of the people of Southern Africa hit by this calamitous disaster.

“As devastating and painful as Cyclone Idai is, it affords all of us a moment of quiet reflection. Climate Change is real! We can only mitigate and adapt to its realities.” He said

Furthermore, the Congress also prayed for the repose of the souls of those that died.

“We ask that God will grant fortitude to bereaved families, give strength to those whose loved ones are still missing or injured and imbue resilience in those experiencing great discomfort as occasioned by this natural disaster.”