NLC says acts of terror in Nigeria frightening

By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared that terrorism, banditry andother violent crimes were assuming a frightening dimension in the country both in terms of frequency and the high casualty figures.

The NLC said that the recent suicide bomb attack at a viewing centre in Manadarari community in Konduga Local Government area of Borno state, wanton killings of innocent Nigerians by bandits in Shiroro community in Niger state as well as communities in Zamfara and Katsina states are clear indications that the battle against violent crime is far from being won.

Acting President of the NLC, Comrade Najeem Yasin, said that these upsurges in the killing of defenceless Nigerians, obviously raises serious security challenges beyond the imagination of government.

He said that with Boko Haram and bandit attacks increasing across the country, it requires quite urgent security agencies’ review with increased surveillance and prompt apprehension of suspects and their heinous plans.

While commending President Buhari for the recent disclosure that these attacks are being sponsored by politicians and religious leaders, he called on him to go beyond just revealing the information by apprehending those identified to be the sponsors and prosecute them through judicial processes.

“We are shocked that at a period security forces claim to be succeeding in clearing off the terrorists, these recent upsurges in mayhem of armless defenceless Nigerians obviously raise serious security challenges beyond our imagination.

“Terrorism in Nigeria has assumed a frightening dimension both in frequency and casualty figures. We believe the federal government can do more to protect lives and properties of all Nigerians.

“The recent disclosure by President Muhammadu Buhari that these attacks are being sponsored by politicians and religious leaders are weighty, but the government needs to go beyond disclosures by apprehending those identified to be the sponsors; prosecute them through judicial processes. When government keep lamenting over these challenges, what would be expected of ordinary citizens?

“Recent incidents as witnessed in Katsina, Taraba, Yobe, Niger and Borno states, among others have exposed the fact that many communities do not only lack adequate security, but medical facilities capable of offering quick responses to save the lives of injured victims of these attacks.

“Governments at all levels must take the issue of primary healthcare seriously and ensure that every community in this country has well equipped medical facilities to confront emergencies. If Mandarari had such facilities, casualties may not be this high.

“Our political leaders, especially governors must show more commitment to good governance under which security of lives and properties is paramount. No responsible government, at any level, should condone these attacks. The citizens must not be left helpless in the face of these deadly attacks.

“Government is responsible for the security of all citizens and these occurrences show clearly that our governments at all levels have not done enough. Beyond the security agencies, citizens in all communities across the country must increase vigilance to identify suspects or potential suspects and report them to appropriate security agencies.”

He however, condoled with the families of the victims, as well as urging the government to ensure that all the victims are compensated even as he called for better welfare and weapons for the Security forces as they confront these terrorists.