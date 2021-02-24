NLC pickets CAC over anti-union activities — Daily Times Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has staged a protest at the Corporate Affairs Commission’s (CAC) Headquarters in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

The picketing was held over suspected anti-labour matters, according to the union.

The NLC accuses the CAC leadership of clamping down on members of the union who have opposed anti-worker policies.

The Trade Union Congress and the NLC, however, are divided on the subject, and this resulted in a clash between union members.

The Trade Union Congress had on Tuesday held a news conference, warning that they will resist the picketing by the Nigeria Labour Congress, but the NLC says it plans to picket the CAC for three days and will not back down.

Earlier, NLC President Ayuba Wabba who stated at the congress’ meeting declared that “the right to belong to a trade union of choice by workers is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the Universal Declaration on Human Rights of the United Nations, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and relevant sections of the Trade Union Act.”

Ayuba further disclosed that conventions 87 and 98 of the International Labour Organisation which Nigeria ratified upon attaining independence amply protects the fundamental rights of workers to organise, join trade unions of their choice and freely enter into collective bargaining with employers in the public and in the private sectors of the economy.

He said: “Of recent, we have witnessed an upsurge in the attack against trade union rights by some organizations in Nigeria. First is the corporate irresponsibility of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) which management has introduced very draconian measures to stifle trade unions and worker’s rights in the establishment.

“The management has institutionalized practice of punitive transfers and other forms of punishment against trade union leaders and workers who dare speak up for their rights in the CAC. Many members of AUPCTRE have been affected in this wise. Also, the management of CAC has refused to remit check-off dues accruing to AUPCTRE.

“This is aimed at killing unionism in CAC. In order to cover their tracks, the management of CAC has also tried to introduce divide and rule tactics between the unions in CAC.

“The management of CAC also attempts to adorn its industrial tyranny with a robe of officialdom by taking AUPCTRE to court. Our response as Organized Labour is simple – we will picket CAC for three days as a warning to other employers who desire to tow CAC’s line of perfidy. Our message is very clear – no one can take away the rights of workers and trade unions to organize, unionize and engage in collective bargaining.”