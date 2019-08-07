…Paralyse operations

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Picketing continues in front of Newrest ASL as the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has been joined by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos Chapter and the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers chanting solidarity songs and vowing not to retreat as negotiations are yet to take place.

It was learnt that the unions have been on the matter for 8 days now and their aim is to end what they described as the inhuman and unlawful work conditions at the catering company.

Recall that NUATE had issued a letter to Newrest ASL on July 30th 2019 directing that the catering company stop victimising and sanctioning workers and allow them their fundamental right to association as labour laws allow.

Secretary General of NUATE, Comrade Ocheme Aba, who spoke on the recent siege said management has refused to speak to the unions and so it will continue to escalate the action.

According to him, the unions currently holding Newrest ASL under siege have not achieved its aim and with the NLC with it there was no going back.

On the demands, Abba said ASL should respect the constitution of Nigeria Section 40 as well as recall the sacked union leaders in the company stating that they ( union leaders) have been relieved about 18 months ago and that management can’t continue to victimize the workers.

Nigerian Union of Railway Workers General Secretary Segun Esan confirmed that the unions were at Newrest ASL in solidarity with NUATE to address an issue concerning the recalcitrant management.

According to him, the action is a direct response to a breach as it concerns the welfare and wellbeing of the workers.

NLC Chairman, Lagos state branch, Agnes Funmi Sessi, who was also at the rally stated that once the union is united it becomes indivisible and can never be defeated.

She declared that they would never give up until the aims are achieved stating that management must treat the workers right.