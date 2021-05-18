NLC Mob Actions equivalent to Banditry – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai has described the actions of the Nigeria Labour Congress as the same with bandits in the state.

He made this statement in a tweet on his social media handle.

El-Rufai stated, “KDSG views NLC actions as the mob equivalent of bandits that are kidnapping and menacing our citizens. Bandits illegally use arms, but the NLC’s mob action is for similar ends: to hold hostage freedoms, economic interests, livelihoods and resources of the people of Kaduna State.”

“Efforts to dress up criminal activity as industrial action do not change the reality of lawbreaking that has unfolded, including their persistently ignoring the prohibition against impeding essential services.”

“Also, KDSG cannot ignore the illegal pressures brought to disrupt the operations of banks and other private business whose staff and customers do not have any industrial dispute with the state or any other government.”

Meanwhile, the protest of the NLC has been disrupted by thugs.

So far no casualty has been reported.