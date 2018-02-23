NLC marks 40 years anniversary, to re-establish Labour College

As the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, marks its 40th anniversary beginning from Wednesday 28th February, 2018, the leadership of the organized labour, has decried its losses in the hands of military juntas of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and General Sani Abachi .

The union regretted that the regimes were some of the occasions it lost amount of N10million, with a current value of N400m.

This was made known in a press briefing, addressed on Thursday in Abuja by the Chairman, Anniversary Organizing Committee of the NLC, Comrade Sir Peter Adeyemi, in line with the aims and objectives of the anniversary celebration, which stand at remembering the year of struggle of the organized labour in Nigeria and chart the way forward for the survival of its membership.

According to the committee chairman, the current NLC in the period of its existence from 1978 till date, has, like any other human organisation, witnessed a number of trials and struggles.

He said on two different occasions since the formation of Congress, its “leadership had been dissolved by the military regimes of General Babangida, between March and December 1988, and by General Abacha in 1994 till his demise in June 1998, before we again reclaimed our organisation two months later in August 1999”, following the return of democracy.

He said that in between the period, the congress encountered a number of challenges, including going into battle with government and other employers, and won some memorable victories for Nigerian workers in particular and the mass in general.

He stressed that attaining 40 years is therefore an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on decades of struggles, the impediments, the successes, and to outline the immediate and medium-term challenges facing the movement as it marches towards the golden jubilee of the Congress in another ten years.

His words, “The broad objectives of our commemorating this anniversary are therefore fourfold: to celebrate forty years of struggle and perseverance as a working class organisation, to highlight congress’ history and its accomplishments.

Part of the programmes is to reflect on the challenges facing the NLC and the wider labour movement; and identify ways these challenges can be addressed.

He said it would also to articulate an agenda for Congress in the next ten years as it made marches towards its Golden Jubilee”.

He also revealed that the organized labour, will at the end of the anniversary celebration, turn attention to planning in earnest for the re-launch of the NLC Labour College Endowment Fund.

He said this is being done based on the realization of the necessity to operationalise a full -fledged Labour College to serve NLC and its affiliates.

“When the National Executive Council (NEC) of Congress took the decision to celebrate this special anniversary, the Congress leadership empanelled the organising committee under my humble self to plan and advice the congress on how the anniversary should be commemorated.

“In all my years of service to the labour movement, and the NLC in particular, this committee is perhaps the most distinguished I have thus far had the privilege of chairing.

“A decade ago, I had the honour of chairing the celebration of the NLC at 30 events. However, the calibre of the membership of the current organising committee certainly dwarfs the previous one I chaired”.

“On this organizing committee, the congress leadership took advantage of our blessing in having around and active the very top leaders of NLC from its founding days.

“We have serving with me on the committee, Comrades Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu and Aliyu Dangiwa, the founding President and General Secretary of Congress. Both are here physically at this briefing.

“Also, serving on the committee is Comrade S.O.Z. Ejiofoh, who was the first General Secretary to be appointed for an industrial union in 1977, just before the inauguration of NLC the following year. He was also the longest serving General Secretary in the history of Congress till he retired some seven years ago”. He said.

According to him, “Comrade Salisu Mohammed, another member of the committee, joined the Congress secretariat as Head of Information in 1982 and left in September 1999 as acting General Secretary to him.

“Some months after Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was elected President of Congress. Another member of the committee is Comrade John Odah, who became the 3rd General Secretary of Congress in 2001 till his retirement in April 2013.

“My colleague, Deputy President of Congress, Comrade Kiri Mohammed is another member of the committee, with Comrade Benson Upah, Head of Information of NLC as secretary of the committee.

“The broad objectives of our commemorating this anniversary are therefore fourfold, which also to celebrate 40 years of struggle and perseverance as a working class organisation, to highlight Congress history and its accomplishments.

“To reflect on the challenges facing the NLC and the wider labour movement and identify ways these challenges can be addressed and To articulate an agenda for Congress in the next ten years as it made marches towards its Golden Jubilee”.

The committee, said that the programme of commemorating this anniversary is being marked at two levels , which is at the at the State level and at the national level, throughout the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

It noted that beginning from Thursday 22nd February 2018, the celebration has started, with public lectures.

He said, ‘Tomorrow, all Muslim faithful will go to the Mosque across the country, as part of the anniversary.

“On Saturday, 24th February, there will be novelty football matches in the states, followed by cultural/Gala night in the evening.

“On Sunday, our Christian faithful will congregate in Churches across the country and pray for the working people of this nation.

“At the National level, Muslim prayers will be held at the Central Mosque this Friday, while the National Ecumenical Centre will host the Christian prayers on Sunday, 25th February”.